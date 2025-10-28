MSP Recovery Faces Nasdaq Delisting Notification

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from MSP Recovery ( (MSPR) ).

On October 28, 2025, MSP Recovery, Inc. and Yorkville reached an agreement to reduce the Floor Price under their Standby Equity Purchase Agreement from $1.00 to $0.50. Additionally, MSP Recovery amended its promissory note with Nomura to reflect a principal amount of $35.4 million and secured a waiver for $3.0 million to fund operations. Despite these financial maneuvers, MSP Recovery received a delisting notification from Nasdaq on October 22, 2025, due to non-compliance with stockholder equity requirements. The company intends to appeal the decision, with the possibility of its stock trading on the OTCQB Venture Market if delisted from Nasdaq.

The most recent analyst rating on (MSPR) stock is a Sell with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MSP Recovery stock, see the MSPR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MSPR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSPR is a Underperform.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by significant financial challenges, including persistent losses and high leverage. Technical analysis further indicates bearish momentum, while valuation metrics are poor due to negative earnings. These factors collectively result in a low stock score.

More about MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. operates in the financial sector, focusing on the recovery of improperly paid insurance claims. The company leverages data analytics and technology to identify and recover funds from Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance claims, aiming to optimize the recovery process for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 881,518

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.13M

