MSCI Announces New $3 Billion Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MSCI ( (MSCI) ) has issued an update.

On October 25, 2025, MSCI‘s Board of Directors authorized a new $3.0 billion share repurchase program, replacing the previous one from October 2024. This decision reflects MSCI’s robust financial performance in the third quarter of 2025, where operating revenues rose by 9.5% to $793.4 million and diluted EPS increased by 19% to $4.25. The company also reported a record asset-based fee run rate, driven by a 17% growth, highlighting its strong market position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (MSCI) stock is a Buy with a $660.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MSCI stock, see the MSCI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MSCI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSCI is a Outperform.

MSCI’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including robust revenue growth and strategic product launches. However, high leverage and negative equity on the balance sheet, along with mixed technical indicators and a high P/E ratio, present potential risks.

To see Spark’s full report on MSCI stock, click here.

More about MSCI

MSCI Inc. is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. The company focuses on delivering indexes, analytics, and data that are foundational to investment portfolios worldwide, positioning itself as a global standard setter in the investment industry.

Average Trading Volume: 658,456

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $41.95B

See more insights into MSCI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue