MSA Safety Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

MSA Safety Incorporated is a global leader in advanced safety products and solutions, primarily serving the safety equipment industry with a focus on protecting workers and infrastructure worldwide.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, MSA Safety announced a solid financial performance, with notable growth in key areas despite some challenges. The company highlighted its continued strategic execution and successful integration of recent acquisitions.

The company reported net sales of $468 million, marking an 8% increase year-over-year, with a 3% organic growth. Operating income stood at $94 million, representing 20.1% of sales, while adjusted operating income was $104 million. MSA also achieved a net income of $70 million, translating to $1.77 per diluted share. The company generated a free cash flow of $100 million, enabling it to repay $50 million of debt, reducing its net leverage to 1.0x.

MSA Safety’s strategic focus on growth areas such as fixed and portable detection and fall protection has been successful, offsetting challenges in the fire service segment due to delayed government grants. The recent acquisition of M&C TechGroup is performing well, contributing positively to the company’s results.

Looking ahead, MSA Safety maintains a positive outlook with expectations of low-single-digit organic sales growth for 2025. The company remains vigilant of macroeconomic factors and timing challenges but is confident in its strategic direction and financial health.

