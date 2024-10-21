MRG Metals Secures Promising Fotinho Exploration License

MRG Metals Limited (AU:MRQ) has released an update.

MRG Metals Limited has been granted the Fotinho 11000 exploration license in Mozambique, marking a promising opportunity for rare earth element discovery. This new license, combined with the adjacent Adriano project, highlights a district with high potential for rare earth and thorium deposits, as recent assays have shown significant rare earth oxide levels. The company’s exploration efforts will commence once environmental licensing is secured, aiming to capitalize on the rich mineral prospects of this largely unexplored area.

