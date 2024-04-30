MRG Metals Reports Progress in Multi-Commodity Exploration

MRG Metals Limited (AU:MRQ) has released an update.

MRG Metals Limited has reported progress in its mining exploration activities across Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Western Australia for the March 2024 quarter. In Mozambique, the company was granted the Olinga Exploration Licence for Uranium and Rare Earth Elements and has started discussions for a potential Joint Venture at the Corridor Sands Project. The company also conducted soil sampling in Australia with promising targets identified, while in Zimbabwe, exploration revealed Phosphate and other mineralizations with assay results pending.

For further insights into AU:MRQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.