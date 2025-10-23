MPR Australia Limited Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MPower Group Limited ( (AU:MPR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MPR Australia Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will be held on November 25, 2025, at 2:00 PM AEDT in Sydney, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting and asking questions, either in person or by proxy, to influence the company’s future direction and governance.

