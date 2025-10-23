MPR Australia Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
MPower Group Limited ( (AU:MPR) ) has issued an update.
MPR Australia Limited has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held in person on November 25, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. Shareholders can access the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum online, and they are encouraged to vote by proxy through the company’s online platform. The announcement highlights the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and engagement with its shareholders, ensuring they have access to necessary information and voting facilities.
