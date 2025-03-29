Mphasis Receives Cautionary Notice from BSE and NSE

An update from Mphasis Limited ( (IN:MPHASIS) ) is now available.

Mphasis Limited received cautionary emails from BSE and NSE regarding a delay in disclosing the schedule of an investor/analyst meeting held on 4 June 2024. The company acknowledged the short notice of the meeting and confirmed that it promptly informed the stock exchanges upon management’s confirmation to participate. The incident had no financial or operational impact on the company.

More about Mphasis Limited

Mphasis Limited operates in the information technology industry, providing IT services and solutions. The company focuses on delivering cloud and cognitive services, application services, and infrastructure services to clients across various sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -12.39%

Average Trading Volume: 10,233

Current Market Cap: 475.3B INR

See more insights into MPHASIS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue