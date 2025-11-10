MPC Energy Solutions CFO Increases Stake in Company

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MPC Energy Solutions NV ( (DE:5IX) ) has shared an update.

MPC Energy Solutions NV announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Stefan Meichsner, has purchased 9,000 shares of the company on Euronext Growth Oslo. This acquisition increases his total holdings to 43,000 shares, indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects and potentially strengthening stakeholder trust.

More about MPC Energy Solutions NV

MPC Energy Solutions NV operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on developing and managing sustainable energy projects. The company is involved in providing clean energy solutions and is positioned to cater to the growing demand for renewable energy sources.

YTD Price Performance: -8.33%

Average Trading Volume: 25,417

Current Market Cap: NOK195.8M

