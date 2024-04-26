Mpac Group PLC Wins Major Battery Assembly Contract

Mpac Group PLC (GB:MPAC) has released an update.

Mpac Group PLC has secured a £1.2 million order to construct a 1.5MWh solid state battery assembly line, in collaboration with Ilika, Agratas, and the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre, funded by the Automotive Transformation Fund. This project marks a significant expansion for Mpac into the clean energy sector, showcasing their automation expertise in the assembly of battery cells. The assembly line is expected to be operational by Q2 2025 and is part of the UK’s broader initiative to develop a high-value electrified automotive supply chain.

For further insights into GB:MPAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.