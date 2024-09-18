Mpac Group Expands with Strategic BCA Acquisition

Mpac Group PLC (GB:MPAC) has released an update.

Mpac Group PLC, a global packaging and automation solutions provider, has announced the acquisition of Boston Conveyor & Automation, Inc., enhancing its offerings in food, life sciences, and general industry sectors. The deal, valued at $17 million, is expected to be earnings accretive from the first full year, paid through a mix of cash and new ordinary shares. This strategic move aims to leverage Mpac’s global sales network and technical capabilities to support BCA’s growth and expansion, particularly into the EMEA region.

