MP Materials Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Plans

Mp Materials Corp ( (MP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mp Materials Corp presented to its investors.

MP Materials Corp., a leading rare earth producer, operates in the mining and manufacturing sector, focusing on the extraction and processing of rare earth materials and the production of advanced magnets.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, MP Materials highlighted a significant increase in NdPr production, achieving record levels, and announced strategic developments, including the commencement of a price protection agreement and plans for heavy rare earth production by mid-2026.

The company reported a consolidated revenue of $53.6 million, a 15% decline year-over-year, primarily due to the cessation of sales to China. Despite this, the Magnetics Segment showed strong performance with $21.9 million in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA saw a slight decline, while the net loss widened to $41.8 million, influenced by increased development expenses and transaction costs.

MP Materials is focusing on expanding its heavy rare earth separation capabilities, with plans to commission a new facility by mid-2026. The company is also transitioning to a more domestic-focused supply chain, aligning with agreements with the U.S. Department of War.

Looking ahead, MP Materials anticipates a return to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by enhanced production capabilities and strategic partnerships, positioning the company for growth in the rare earth market.

