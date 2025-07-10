MP Materials Partners with U.S. Defense for Supply Chain

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MP Materials ( (MP) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 9, 2025, MP Materials announced a significant partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense to enhance the domestic rare earth magnet supply chain, reducing foreign dependency. This agreement includes a 10-year NdPr price floor commitment and a 10-year magnet offtake agreement, positioning MP Materials as a key player in the industry. The partnership involves constructing a new magnet manufacturing facility, expanding rare earth separation capabilities, and a multibillion-dollar investment from the Department of Defense, which will become the company’s largest shareholder. This strategic move aims to secure critical supply chains and strengthen industrial resilience, with implications for stakeholders in defense and commercial sectors.

More about MP Materials

MP Materials is America’s only fully integrated rare earth producer, with capabilities spanning the entire supply chain from mining and processing to advanced metallization and magnet manufacturing. The company extracts and refines materials from one of the world’s richest rare earth deposits in California and manufactures strong and efficient permanent magnets. Their products support innovation across critical sectors such as transportation, energy, robotics, defense, and aerospace.

