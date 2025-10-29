MOVE Logistics Reports Improved Financial Performance in 1Q26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MOVE Logistics Group Limited reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the first quarter of FY26, despite ongoing economic challenges. The company achieved a 68% improvement in normalised EBT loss compared to the previous year and reduced operating costs by approximately $3 million. While revenue was down by 3.5%, the company is focused on driving revenue and winning new business. The warehousing segment faced challenges, but improvements in productivity and new business are expected to support future progress. MOVE is well-positioned with a streamlined network, strong customer partnerships, and a focus on value creation, aiming to return to positive normalised EBT in FY26.

MOVE Logistics Group Limited is one of the largest domestic freight and logistics businesses in New Zealand, operating a nationwide network of branches, depots, and warehouses.

Average Trading Volume: 59,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$22.25M

