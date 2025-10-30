Move Logistics Group Reports Strong Progress in Transformation Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Move Logistics Group Limited ( (AU:MOV) ).

Move Logistics Group Limited has been undergoing a significant transformation to strengthen its business amidst challenging economic conditions. The company has made substantial progress in its Accelerate transformation program, achieving its financial targets for FY25 and improving its gross margin and earnings. With a new leadership team in place and a clear roadmap for the next few years, Move Logistics is focused on value creation and becoming the leading logistics provider in New Zealand. The company acknowledges the efforts of its team and remains committed to delivering improved financial performance and shareholder value.

Move Logistics Group Limited

Move Logistics Group Limited operates in the logistics industry, focusing on providing comprehensive logistics solutions. The company aims to become the preferred logistics provider in Aotearoa New Zealand, with a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and effective asset utilization.

Average Trading Volume: 59,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$22.25M

