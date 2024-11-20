Mountview Estates Reports Decline but Maintains Dividend

Mountview Estates (GB:MTVW) has released an update.

Mountview Estates PLC reported a decline in its financial performance for the half-year ending September 2024, with turnover and profit before tax dropping by 4.6% and 9% respectively. Despite the challenging economic environment, the company maintains its financial prudence and plans to pay an interim dividend of 250p per share. The company remains optimistic about its purchasing activities and its ability to navigate economic difficulties.

