Mountain Province Diamonds Completes Refinancing Amid TSX Listing Review

Mountain Province Diamonds has completed its refinancing transactions, which include addressing reclamation liabilities to De Beers, securing a $20 million funding request, and extending the maturity of its Second Lien Notes to December 2027. The refinancing aims to provide immediate capital to address a near-term cash flow deficit and was fully approved by noteholders. However, the company’s TSX listing is under review due to an exemption application, which may affect its continued qualification for listing.

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers in the GK Mine located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The company is involved in mining, developing, and exploring kimberlites for future development and controls over 96,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases surrounding the GK Mine.

