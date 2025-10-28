Mount Ridley Mines Unveils Maiden Gallium Resource Estimate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited ( (AU:MRD) ) has issued an update.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited has announced its maiden Gallium Mineral Resource Estimate at the Mt Ridley Project in Western Australia, marking a significant advancement in its strategy to develop a multi-element critical minerals project. The estimate reveals an inferred resource of 838.7 million tonnes of gallium, with strong correlations to heavy rare earth elements, underscoring the project’s potential to contribute to the Australian and allied supply chains for strategic metals. The company is also exploring innovative metallurgical solutions and engaging with advisors to enhance its critical mineral capabilities.

More about Mount Ridley Mines Limited

Mount Ridley Mines Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical minerals, including gallium, scandium, and rare earth elements. The company is primarily engaged in projects located in Western Australia, with a market focus on contributing to the supply chain for strategic metals.

Current Market Cap: A$4.95M

See more insights into MRD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue