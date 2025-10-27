Mount Gibson Iron Director Acquires Shares, Signaling Confidence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mount Gibson Iron Limited ( (AU:MGX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Brett Smith acquiring 170,000 ordinary shares at $0.35 per share through an on-market trade. This acquisition reflects a significant personal investment by the director, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance and stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MGX) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Mount Gibson Iron Limited

Mount Gibson Iron Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the extraction and sale of iron ore.

YTD Price Performance: 16.95%

Average Trading Volume: 1,929,213

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$407.2M

