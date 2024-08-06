Motorpoint Group Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Motorpoint (GB:MOTR) has released an update.

Motorpoint Group plc recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 35,000 of its Ordinary Shares at a uniform price of 141 GBp per share, which will be subsequently cancelled. This action reduces the number of shares in issue to 87,332,697, thereby also defining the new total voting rights. This move aligns with the company’s Share Buyback Programme announced earlier this year and reflects a strategic effort to manage share capital.

