Motorpoint Group Completes Share Buyback

Motorpoint Group plc has successfully executed a share buyback, purchasing 170,000 of its Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 138.00 to 140.00 GBp per share, with the average being 139.2941 GBp. Following the buyback, the shares will be cancelled, resulting in a new total of 88,120,177 voting rights for the remaining shares in issue. This move is part of a previously announced Share Buyback Programme and is in line with the company’s financial strategies.

