Motorpoint Executes Share Buyback, Cancels Shares

Motorpoint Group PLC continues its share buyback program, purchasing 15,890 of its own Ordinary Shares at prices between 138.00 and 139.00 GBp, resulting in a volume weighted average price of 138.8899 GBp. The shares acquired will be cancelled, reducing the total number of voting rights to 88,104,287. This action forms part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital effectively and deliver value to shareholders.

