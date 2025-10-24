MotorCycle Holdings Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:MTO) ) has issued an announcement.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 26 November 2025 in Brisbane, Queensland. Shareholders have been provided with the necessary documentation electronically, including the Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form, to facilitate their participation. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to engage with the company’s strategic direction and performance.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited is a prominent retailer and wholesale distributor of motorcycles, parts, and accessories, operating 55 retail and wholesale locations across Australia and New Zealand. The company provides a wide range of leading motorcycle and accessory brands, along with services such as repairs, financing, and insurance.

Average Trading Volume: 97,762

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$245M

