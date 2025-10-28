Motio Limited Secures $1.73 Million in Capital Raising to Fuel Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Motio Limited ( (AU:MXO) ) is now available.

Motio Limited has successfully raised $1.73 million through a placement to institutional and sophisticated investors, reflecting confidence in its growth strategy. The funds will be used to expand its digital display network, repay debt to oOh! media Limited, and enhance marketing automation and AI capabilities, positioning the company for sustainable growth and a positive NPAT result in the near future.

More about Motio Limited

Motio Limited redefines brand-audience connections through its digital place-based network, offering a blend of Out-of-Home, Digital, and Video elements. The company operates over 1500 digital displays across more than 1200 locations, including cafés, medical centers, and indoor sports venues. Motio utilizes first-party data and location intelligence to deliver maximum returns for brands.

Average Trading Volume: 211,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$16.07M

Find detailed analytics on MXO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue