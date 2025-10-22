Motio Limited Reports Strong Q1 Results and Appoints New COO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Motio Limited ( (AU:MXO) ) has issued an update.

Motio Limited has reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026, with EBITDA exceeding $700,000, marking a growth of over 20% compared to the previous year. This growth is attributed to higher margins and cost savings. Additionally, the company has appointed Justin Kingston as the new Chief Operating Officer to lead commercial and operational growth, leveraging his extensive experience in the media sector to support Motio’s expansion and development.

Motio Limited is a rapidly growing digital place-based media company based in North Sydney, Australia. The company focuses on delivering media solutions in the Out-of-Home and Place-Based media sectors, aiming to drive long-term growth through strategic leadership and operational excellence.

