Motilal Oswal Financial Services Allots Rs. 500 Crore in Non-Convertible Debentures

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited ( (IN:MOTILALOFS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited has announced the allotment of 50,000 fully paid, secured, rated, redeemable, listed senior bonds in the form of non-convertible debentures, each with a face value of Rs. 1,00,000, totaling Rs. 500 Crore. This strategic financial move is aimed at strengthening the company’s capital structure and enhancing its market position, potentially impacting stakeholders by providing a secure investment opportunity through the listed bonds on BSE.

More about Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of services including asset management, wealth management, and investment banking. The company focuses on offering investment solutions and financial advisory services to a diverse clientele.

Average Trading Volume: 155,372

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 552.1B INR

