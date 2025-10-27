Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:MEC) ) has provided an announcement.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. announced an update regarding its ongoing buy-back program, reporting the buy-back of 14,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 4,435,087 securities bought back previously. This buy-back activity is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to ethical investment practices.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on ethical investments through equities. The company is involved in managing a fund that emphasizes ethical considerations in its investment strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 22,474

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

