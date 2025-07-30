Morningstar Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 30, 2025, Morningstar, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a 5.8% increase in revenue to $605.1 million compared to the previous year. The company saw significant contributions from its PitchBook, Morningstar Direct Platform, and Morningstar Credit segments. Despite a decrease in cash flow, Morningstar achieved a 15.3% rise in operating income and a 30.6% increase in diluted net income per share. The report also noted challenges such as increased compensation costs and marketing expenses, as well as risks related to cybersecurity, economic conditions, and regulatory changes.

The most recent analyst rating on (MORN) stock is a Buy with a $281.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Morningstar stock, see the MORN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MORN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MORN is a Outperform.

Morningstar holds a strong financial position with consistent revenue growth and profitability. The technical analysis suggests a stable stock performance. Although the valuation is slightly high, the company’s strategic focus on AI and shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks enhances its long-term growth prospects.

More about Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights, primarily focusing on delivering essential data and analytics tools for investors. The company operates in the financial services industry, offering products such as PitchBook, Morningstar Direct Platform, and Morningstar Credit, which cater to various segments including commercial banks, private equity, and investment banks.

Average Trading Volume: 253,592

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.94B

