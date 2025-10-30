Morningstar, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Morningstar ( (MORN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Morningstar presented to its investors.

Morningstar, Inc. is a prominent provider of independent investment insights, offering a range of products and services for investors and financial professionals across the globe. The company operates in the financial services sector, with a focus on investment research and management.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Morningstar, Inc. announced an 8.4% increase in revenue, driven by strong performances from its Morningstar Credit, Morningstar Direct Platform, and PitchBook segments. The company also highlighted its strategic acquisition plans and new product launches as part of its growth strategy.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 10.6% rise in operating income to $127.8 million and a 15.6% increase in adjusted operating income. Despite a 21.7% decrease in diluted net income per share, adjusted diluted net income per share rose by 27.5%. The company completed a $500 million share repurchase program and announced a new $1 billion repurchase authorization.

Morningstar’s strategic focus on expanding its index offerings and integrating data with AI platforms is expected to bolster its position in the market. The company also reported a modest increase in free cash flow and continued investment in its core platforms to drive future growth.

Looking ahead, Morningstar’s management remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by its strategic initiatives and ongoing investments in technology and data integration.

