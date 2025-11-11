Morinaga Milk Reports Strong Profit Growth and Positive Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2264) ) has issued an update.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. reported a modest increase in net sales by 0.9% for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with significant growth in operating profit and ordinary profit by 18.9% and 27.3% respectively. The company also announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends and an upward revision of its profit forecasts, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2264) stock is a Hold with a Yen3378.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2264 Stock Forecast page.

More about Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. operates in the dairy industry, primarily producing milk and related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on providing high-quality dairy products to its consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 305,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen302.9B

