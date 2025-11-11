Morinaga Milk Reports Positive Financial Performance for First Half of FY 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2264) ) has provided an update.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. released its financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing a slight increase in net sales and operating profit. The company experienced growth in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating a positive trend in its financial performance, which could enhance its market position and benefit stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2264) stock is a Hold with a Yen3378.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2264 Stock Forecast page.

More about Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. operates in the dairy industry, focusing on the production and distribution of milk and dairy products. The company is a significant player in the market, offering a range of products that cater to various consumer needs.

Average Trading Volume: 305,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen302.9B

