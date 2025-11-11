Morinaga Milk Reports Modest Growth Amidst Domestic Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2264) ).

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales and operating profit for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2026, driven by strong performance in the global whey market. However, the domestic market faced challenges due to lower volumes and rising costs. The company revised its full-year operating profit forecast upward, despite a downward revision for the second half due to domestic sales trends and cost impacts. Morinaga is focusing on growth areas and improving efficiency, with plans to reorganize production structures and consolidate paper pack lines by 2029.

More about Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. operates in the dairy industry, focusing on the production and distribution of milk and related products. The company is involved in both domestic and global markets, with a significant presence in the whey market through its MILEI brand.

Average Trading Volume: 305,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen302.9B

