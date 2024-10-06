Morgan Stanley No Longer a Substantial Holder in SiteMinder

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries, previously substantial holders in SiteMinder Limited, have ceased this status as of October 2, 2024. The financial institution had engaged in multiple acquisitions of SiteMinder’s ordinary shares before ceasing to be a substantial holder. This move could indicate significant changes in shareholder structure and potentially impact SiteMinder’s stock dynamics.

