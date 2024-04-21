Morgan Stanley Becomes Major Stakeholder in Altium

Altium (AU:ALU) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries have emerged as a substantial holder in Altium Limited, with a total voting power of 5.00% represented by 6,599,975 ordinary shares. This new stake was acknowledged on April 19, 2024, following their acquisition on April 17, 2024. The shares are held across various Morgan Stanley entities, with the financial details of the transactions designated for personal use only.

