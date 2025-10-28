Morella Corporation Schedules 2025 AGM to Discuss Key Governance Matters

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Morella Corporation ( (AU:1MC) ).

Morella Corporation Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on November 28, 2025, at the offices of PWC in Brisbane. The meeting will cover the presentation of the company’s annual financial report, the adoption of the remuneration report, and the re-election of Dennis O’Neill as a director. Shareholders are encouraged to access the meeting documents online and seek professional advice if needed. This AGM is a significant event for stakeholders as it addresses key governance issues and provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

More about Morella Corporation

Average Trading Volume: 690,954

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$18.05M

