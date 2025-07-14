Morella Corporation Issues Shares to Directors in Strategic Move

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Morella Corporation ( (AU:1MC) ) has issued an announcement.

Morella Corporation Limited has issued 3,922,076 fully paid ordinary shares to its directors in lieu of cash payments for fees. This move, approved by shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting, reflects the company’s strategic decision to manage its financial obligations through equity rather than cash, potentially impacting its cash flow and shareholder equity structure.

More about Morella Corporation

YTD Price Performance: -48.28%

Average Trading Volume: 225,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.53M

