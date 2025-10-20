Morella Corporation Announces Proposed Issue of Convertible Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Morella Corporation ( (AU:1MC) ) has shared an update.

Morella Corporation Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, specifically 1,400,000 convertible notes maturing 36 months after issuance. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, with the proposed issue date set for October 21, 2025. The announcement indicates that Morella Corporation is seeking to have these securities quoted on the ASX, which could potentially impact its market positioning by increasing its capital base and providing additional financial flexibility.

More about Morella Corporation

YTD Price Performance: 72.41%

Average Trading Volume: 601,393

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$18.42M

