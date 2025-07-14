Mooreast Strengthens Offshore Capabilities with Strategic Partnerships

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Mooreast Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:1V3) ).

Mooreast Holdings Ltd. has partnered with Norway’s GeoProvider AS to enhance its offshore data analysis capabilities, aiming to support larger and more complex projects in the floating offshore renewable energy market. This partnership, along with a Memorandum of Understanding with South Korea’s KOCECO, positions Mooreast to strengthen its global presence and address supply chain gaps in North Asia’s rapidly developing floating offshore wind market.

More about Mooreast Holdings Ltd.

Mooreast Holdings Ltd. is a specialist in total mooring solutions, offering geotechnical and geophysical studies, including soil data analysis and engineering design for mooring configurations. It is the only ultra-high power anchor manufacturer in Asia, focusing on the floating offshore renewable energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 15,584

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$32.63M

For a thorough assessment of 1V3 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue