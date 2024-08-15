Moonpig Group Plc Announces Upcoming Trading Update

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.

Moonpig Group Plc, a prominent online greeting card and gift platform in the UK and the Netherlands, is set to release a Trading Update on the 18th of September, 2024, coinciding with its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company, which includes the Moonpig, Red Letter Days, and Buyagift brands, dominates the online card market in its regions and leads in UK gift experiences. Moonpig Group leverages its own technology platforms and data science to enhance and personalize the customer shopping experience.

