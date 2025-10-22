Moody’s Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Moody’s ( (MCO) ) has shared an announcement.

Moody’s Corporation reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a revenue increase of 11% to $2.0 billion, driven by significant growth in both Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Service. The company also achieved a 23% increase in diluted EPS, reflecting robust operational performance and strategic investments. The results underscore Moody’s ability to leverage its franchise for growth, with record revenues in its MIS segment and a strategic shift towards subscription-based solutions in MA contributing to its financial success. The company has raised its guidance for the full year, projecting adjusted diluted EPS growth of 17% at the midpoint, highlighting its strong earnings engine and financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities.

Spark’s Take on MCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MCO is a Outperform.

Moody’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, driven by strategic growth in private credit and AI. However, the high valuation and mixed technical indicators suggest caution. The company’s robust cash flow and profitability provide a solid foundation, but investors should be mindful of the premium valuation and potential market volatility.

More about Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation is a leading provider of credit ratings, research, and risk analysis. The company operates primarily through two segments: Moody’s Investors Service, which offers credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody’s Analytics, which provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to assist business decision-making. Moody’s serves a global market with a focus on delivering insights and solutions that enhance transparency and efficiency in financial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 783,895

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $85.12B

