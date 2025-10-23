MONY Group PLC Executes Share Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Moneysupermarket.com ( (GB:MONY) ) has issued an announcement.

MONY Group PLC, a financial services company, has announced the repurchase of 76,682 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. This transaction, executed under previously issued instructions, reflects MONY’s strategy to manage its share capital, as the company intends to cancel the repurchased shares, potentially impacting its share value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MONY) stock is a Buy with a £219.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moneysupermarket.com stock, see the GB:MONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Outperform.

Moneysupermarket.com is in a strong financial position with effective management of resources and risks, contributing significantly to its overall score. The attractive valuation with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield further supports the stock’s appeal. However, mixed technical indicators suggest potential short-term weakness, which slightly offsets the positive financial and valuation aspects.

More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 980,837

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1B

