MONY Group PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

Moneysupermarket.com ( (GB:MONY) ) just unveiled an update.

MONY Group PLC, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has executed a share buyback program by purchasing 75,657 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 197 to 199 pence per share, with an average price of 198.24 pence. This transaction is part of a previously announced plan and the company intends to cancel the purchased shares. The buyback could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, thereby increasing earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MONY) stock is a Buy with a £219.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moneysupermarket.com stock, see the GB:MONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Outperform.

Moneysupermarket.com has a strong financial position with robust cash flow and effective debt management, contributing significantly to its overall score. The valuation is attractive with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, making it appealing for value investors. However, technical indicators suggest neutral to bearish momentum, which slightly offsets the positive financial and valuation aspects.

More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 970,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.04B

