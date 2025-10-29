MONY Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Moneysupermarket.com ( (GB:MONY) ) has provided an update.

MONY Group PLC operates within the financial services industry, focusing on transactions involving its own securities. On October 29, 2025, MONY Group PLC announced the purchase of 76,673 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 194.9000 to 196.4000 pence, with a volume-weighted average price of 195.6200 pence per share. The company intends to cancel these purchased shares, which could impact its share capital structure and potentially influence shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MONY) stock is a Buy with a £219.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:MONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Outperform.

Moneysupermarket.com has a strong financial position with robust cash flow and effective debt management, contributing significantly to its overall score. The valuation is attractive with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, making it appealing for value investors. However, technical indicators suggest neutral to bearish momentum, which slightly offsets the positive financial and valuation aspects.



More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 969,208

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.03B



