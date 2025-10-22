MONY Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Moneysupermarket.com ( (GB:MONY) ).

MONY Group PLC, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has executed a share buyback by purchasing 77,426 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 191.1000 pence to 195.4000 pence, with a volume-weighted average price of 193.7200 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, which could potentially impact its share value and shareholder equity.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MONY) stock is a Buy with a £219.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moneysupermarket.com stock, see the GB:MONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Outperform.

Moneysupermarket.com is in a strong financial position with effective management of resources and risks, contributing significantly to its overall score. The attractive valuation with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield further supports the stock’s appeal. However, mixed technical indicators suggest potential short-term weakness, which slightly offsets the positive financial and valuation aspects.

More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 974,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.01B

