MONY Group PLC Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

The latest update is out from Moneysupermarket.com ( (GB:MONY) ).

MONY Group PLC, a company operating in the financial sector, has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. On October 24, 2025, MONY purchased 75,579 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 195.8000 pence to 197.7000 pence per share, with a volume-weighted average price of 196.7100 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, a move that could potentially impact its stock value and shareholder equity by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Outperform.

Moneysupermarket.com is in a strong financial position with effective management of resources and risks, contributing significantly to its overall score. The attractive valuation with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield further supports the stock’s appeal. However, mixed technical indicators suggest potential short-term weakness, which slightly offsets the positive financial and valuation aspects.

Average Trading Volume: 966,199

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.02B

