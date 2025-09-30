MONY Group PLC Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Moneysupermarket.com ( (GB:MONY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MONY Group PLC, a company involved in financial transactions, announced the repurchase of 75,615 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. The shares were bought at a volume-weighted average price of 198.3700 pence per share, with the highest price paid being 199.0000 pence and the lowest 197.5000 pence. MONY intends to cancel the purchased shares, which could potentially impact the company’s share value and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MONY) stock is a Buy with a £225.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moneysupermarket.com stock, see the GB:MONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Outperform.

Moneysupermarket.com shows a strong financial foundation with consistent revenue and profit growth, effective debt management, and robust cash flow generation. The valuation is attractive with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. Technical indicators suggest a neutral market sentiment, with no significant bullish or bearish signals. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 902,524

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.04B

