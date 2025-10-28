MONY Group PLC Announces Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Moneysupermarket.com ( (GB:MONY) ) has issued an announcement.

MONY Group PLC, a company operating in the financial sector, has announced the repurchase of 75,989 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. This transaction, executed on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities, follows instructions issued earlier in the year. The highest price paid per share was 198.6000 pence, with a volume-weighted average price of 197.3900 pence. The company plans to cancel the repurchased shares, which could impact the company’s share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MONY) stock is a Buy with a £219.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:MONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Outperform.

Moneysupermarket.com has a strong financial position with robust cash flow and effective debt management, contributing significantly to its overall score. The valuation is attractive with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, making it appealing for value investors. However, technical indicators suggest neutral to bearish momentum, which slightly offsets the positive financial and valuation aspects.



More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 967,891

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.04B



