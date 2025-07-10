Monumental Energy Advances Copper Moki-1 Well Workover in New Zealand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Monumental Gold ( (TSE:MNRG) ) just unveiled an update.

Monumental Energy Corp. announced progress on the workover of the Copper Moki-1 oil and gas well in New Zealand’s Taranaki Basin, aiming to restore production and remove flow restrictions. The integration of the field into the gas infrastructure presents new revenue opportunities, and the company will receive royalties from production. The workover is expected to increase production rates, with potential flush production from both wells reaching 300 bopd or more.

Monumental Energy Corp. is an exploration company focusing on acquiring, exploring, and developing properties in the critical and clean energy sector, as well as investing in oil and gas projects. It holds securities in New Zealand Energy Corp. and has agreements related to the Copper Moki wells in New Zealand. The company also has interests in lithium projects in Chile.

