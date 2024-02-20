Montrose Environmental Expands Credit Facility and Secures Loan

Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) has released an update.

Montrose Environmental Group and its subsidiaries have amended their credit agreement, resulting in an expanded revolving credit facility now totaling $175 million and securing an additional term loan of $50 million. This financial maneuver is aimed at bolstering Montrose’s working capital and supporting its general corporate endeavors, reflecting a strategic step by the company to enhance its financial flexibility and fuel its operational objectives.

