Mont Royal Resources to Host Investor Webinar on Ashram Project

An update from Mont Royal Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MRZ) ) is now available.

Mont Royal Resources Ltd has announced a live investor webinar hosted by Managing Director Nick Holthouse, scheduled for November 6, 2025. The webinar will provide an overview of the company’s Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Project in Québec, Canada, and discuss the strategic significance of the project in the context of growing Western demand for critical minerals. This follows Mont Royal’s recent merger with Commerce Resources Corp., positioning the company as a dual-listed, Canadian-focused critical minerals entity. The Ashram Project is highlighted as a significant opportunity to supply rare earth elements amid increasing global supply chain independence efforts.

More about Mont Royal Resources Ltd.

Mont Royal Resources Limited (ASX: MRZ, TSXV: MRZL) is a critical minerals development and exploration company with projects in Quebec, Canada. The company focuses on advancing its 100%-owned Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit, one of the largest monazite-dominant carbonatite-hosted Rare Earth Elements deposits in North America. Additionally, Mont Royal holds a 75% stake in Northern Lights Minerals’ tenement package in the Upper Eastmain Greenstone belt, which is prospective for lithium, precious metals, and base metals.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.49M

For an in-depth examination of MRZ stock, go to TipRanks' Overview page.

